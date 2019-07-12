Community & Events

Sunflower photo contest: How to enter

Sunflowers are blooming all over the Triangle! Are you especially proud of a photo you took in a field of yellow?

We want to see it!

Send us your photo and you could win a one-night stay for 2 at The Umstead Hotel & Spa.

Read the official rules here.

RELATED: What you need to know if you're going to see the sunflowers at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh

Each photo will be judged by a News&Observer photo editor according to the following criteria: composition, creativity, energy, technical quality, and how well the photo captures the moment.

Submit your photos in the form below. (Can't see it. Submit here)

