Sunflower photo contest: How to enter

Sunflowers are blooming all over the Triangle! Are you especially proud of a photo you took in a field of yellow?We want to see it!Send us your photo and you could win a one-night stay for 2 at The Umstead Hotel & Spa.Each photo will be judged by a News&Observer photo editor according to the following criteria: composition, creativity, energy, technical quality, and how well the photo captures the moment.Submit your photos in the form below.