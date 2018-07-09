COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Sunflowers bloom at Dorothea Dix Park, not Neuse River Trail, this year

The sunflowers are back and in full bloom! (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
If you look forward to visiting the sunflower field in Raleigh every year, we have good news.

The sunflowers are back and in full bloom! But, they've relocated.

Since 2010, you've been able to find the sunflowers along the Neuse River Greenway Trail. For 2018, they'll be calling Dorothea Dix Park home.

Still, the beautiful flowers serve more purpose than just a great Instagram photo.

If you look forward to visiting the sunflower field in Raleigh every year, we have good news.



The city will harvest the sunflowers to create thousands of gallons of biodiesel, which is then processed into fuel to run tractors, trailers and farm equipment.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PROGRAM

"We planted a sunflower field one year as an experiment to see how much biodiesel could be produced from the seed, and folks saw it and just went nuts," Assistant Public Utilities Director T.J. Lynch told ABC11 last year.

The field is expected to be in peak bloom from July 4 to July 17.

On July 14, a grand celebration-including live music, games, food vendors and more-will take place. SunFest at Dix Park, with free parking and admission, will be held from 2 to 7 p.m.

