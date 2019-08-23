abc11 together

Support School Meals fundraiser in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Many students choose to not eat lunch at school even when it is provided for free or reduced price.

But the NC Partnership for Child Nutrition wants to change that and they need your help to do it.

The "Support School Meals" fundraiser kicks off Friday, August 22 in Moore Square Park in Raleigh.

There will be live music, food demos and activities for kids.

The campaign will run through the month of September.

You can help by donating $5 at local participating restaurants.

One-hundred percent of the money raised will be used to make sure students and teachers eat breakfast and lunch too.

More information here.
