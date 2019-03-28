abc11 together

Tarheel Antique Festival to take place in Efland

EMBED <>More Videos

Tarheel Antique Festival to take place in Efland

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
By Elizabeth Harris
EFLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the area's largest antique festivals, the Tarheel Antique Festival, kicks off Friday March 29 in Efland.

There will be people on site to give free antique appraisals as well as food vendors and on-site entertainment.

The event goes through Sunday March 31.

You can click here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventseflandeventsabc11 together
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Wake County Girl Scout donates cookies to the homeless
Bull City Madness 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament
Durham man reunites with crash victim he saved through CPR
Suntrust Broadway at DPAC: Magic of Broadway Season special
TOP STORIES
Scooter companies to leave Raleigh; blame imposed regulations, fees
UNC freshman star Nassir Little listed as questionable for Sweet Sixteen game
Shake Shack coming to Cary
Holi Festival to Duke Gardens plant sale, things to do this weekend
Democrats propose bills to protect LGBTQ citizens in North Carolina
March 28 marks anniversary of devastating 1984 NC tornado outbreak
2 women found shot, dead in bathroom of Wayne County house
Show More
24-year-old Person County Walmart employee wins $1M on scratch-off
Police chief, friend charged with raping child over 7 years
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
Flu now responsible for 165 NC deaths so far this season
7th grade teacher assigned anti-Trump essay for students to review
More TOP STORIES News