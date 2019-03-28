EFLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the area's largest antique festivals, the Tarheel Antique Festival, kicks off Friday March 29 in Efland.
There will be people on site to give free antique appraisals as well as food vendors and on-site entertainment.
The event goes through Sunday March 31.
You can click here for more information.
Tarheel Antique Festival to take place in Efland
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
ABC11 TOGETHER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News