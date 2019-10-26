community journalist

Teen starts nonprofit so every child has a Halloween costume

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Many remember the devastation caused by Hurricane Sandy during the year 2012. It especially touched the homes and hearts of East Coast residents.

Ten-year-old Stephanie Masapollo of New Jersey didn't understand how this affected families until Halloween was postponed.

With the help of her parents, she turned her initial disappointment into a mission to help those in need.

She founded a nonprofit called "Costumes for Kids," which collects Halloween costume donations to make sure no child is left out of the fun on October 31.

The first year, they gathered about $1,000 worth of costumes.

Now a senior at Washington Township High School, Stephanie's idea is still going strong. She helped organize costumes to donate to students at J.W. Lilley Elementary School so they could participate in their Trunk-or-Treat activity.

Donations come from local families and businesses such as Kadar Orthodontics.

Anyone interested in contributing to Stephanie's mission can reach out to costumesforkidsnj@gmail.com.

RELATED: HOLIDAY MEALS FOR ELDERLY AND DISABLED IN GLOUCESTER COUNTY

EMBED More News Videos

More than 350 people in Gloucester County were blessed with a free meal today, thanks to the Kathy MeGee Holiday Meals Program.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswashington township (gloucester county)community journalistcharitychildrenhalloweenschoolfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Are you brave enough to try and escape Arata Pumpkin Farm's hay maze?
Neighbors rally behind ice cream man to pay for medical costs
Chicago's last lowrider mechanic
Volunteer clutches daughter while barricaded during Garlic Festival shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Meet the Nash Co. woman who helped solve the Deborah Deans case
Raleigh apartment fire leaves family of 6 without home
VIDEO: Frightening moment as window washer left dangling
Cooper orders flags at half-staff for WWII hero whose remains come home
Video: Man testing out new tires sends truck flying into gas station
Arrest made after Apex teen reports lewd video she got on social media
Raleigh teen cancer survivor shows off haunted house fundraiser
Show More
Arkansas hunter dies after being attacked by deer he thought was dead
4-year-old killed in Fayetteville wreck, others injured
1 man injured after shooting at Fayetteville home
3 malnourished children found in 'roach-infested home; mother charged
Orange County teen arrested after text threatening to shoot up school
More TOP STORIES News