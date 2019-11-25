abc11 together

The 20th annual 'A Dickens Holiday' comes to Fayetteville

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
Fayetteville (WTVD) -- The Arts Council of Fayetteville presents The 20th annual "A Dickens Holiday."

The historic downtown will be transformed into a Victorian-era experience.

The festivities on Friday, November 29 include lots of shopping, horse-drawn carriage rides and the ghosts of past, present and future.

More information here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfayettevillefestivalchristmasabc11 togethereventscommunity
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Huge response after story airs about 8-year-old who needs kidney
Fayetteville 8-year-old boy running out of time for kidney match
NC family who lost son at 12 lights the world through soccer
Target employee awarded after preventing gift card scam
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead in shooting at UNC Family Medicine Center in Durham
2 men shot, 1 dies while sitting in vehicle in Durham
Popular BBQ restaurant closed due to Salmonella outbreak
Fayetteville police officer shot at, woman in custody
The 411: Taylor Swift dominates the AMAs
Highway Patrol launches 'Click It Or Ticket' campaign
Wild hogs may have attacked caretaker found dead in TX
Show More
Priceless items stolen in German museum heist
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
Aunt Noot celebrates 100th birthday
Crews extinguish fire at Raleigh hotel
Christmas tree lighting in downtown Pittsboro goes without controversy
More TOP STORIES News