The 20th annual 'A Dickens Holiday' comes to Fayetteville

Fayetteville (WTVD) -- The Arts Council of Fayetteville presents The 20th annual "A Dickens Holiday."
The historic downtown will be transformed into a Victorian-era experience.
The festivities on Friday, November 29 include lots of shopping, horse-drawn carriage rides and the ghosts of past, present and future.
More information here
