Community & Events

The bat signal will be lighting up the night for Batman Day

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Saturday marks the annual global celebration of the caped crusader - it's Batman Day!

And the Bat Signal will be lighting up the night in cities around the world, including New York City.

The signal projection will be broadcast on the side of the Domino Sugar Refinery in Brooklyn starting at 8 p.m.

Batman writers will be there to hold a signing and panel discussion.

The spire of the Empire State Building will also shine Batman yellow and white.

Batman Day is celebrated each year on the third Saturday of September, and this year marks the Dark Knight's 80th anniversary.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citybatman
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All lanes of I-95 N closed at US 301 in Robeson County after crash
3 shot in Benson overnight, police say
Wake County inmate goes missing during work release
Student with autism given desk over toilet in bathroom
Deputies say South Carolina bar shooting leaves 2 dead, 8 hurt
Local child author turns 13th birthday into an anti-bullying party
Missing Wayne County inmate captured at Rocky Mount motel
Show More
Fort Bragg soldier and reservist husband create popcorn business
New calls for awareness on domestic violence after two Triangle murders
Family dog mauls toddler in Fayetteville
3rd graders walk away from recess at Holly Springs school
HS football game canceled after cheerleaders pose with Trump sign
More TOP STORIES News