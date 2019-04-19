Raleigh (WTVD) -- The Learning Together program in Raleigh has a big fundraiser coming up May 9 at Marbles Kids Museum.
The program helps children of all developmental abilities reach their full potential. The fundraiser is called the Bridge Gala. Proceeds will go directly to services such as speech, occupational and physical therapy. More information here.
