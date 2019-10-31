Community & Events

The 'Bull Moon' rises in Durham this Halloween weekend

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- This Halloween weekend, parts of the Bull City will be illuminated by a giant inflatable moon.

Open 24 hours, the 'Bull Moon Rising' exhibit will be set up at CCB Plaza above Major the Bull from October 31 to November 3.

The nearly 23-foot tall installation, created by artist Luke Jerram, will provide a fusion of science and art.

The inflatable installation is in honor of Durham's 150th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

The moon will be accompanied by numerous free events and performances, find the full itinerary here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamartmoonarts & culturecommunity
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AMBER ALERT: Search underway for missing 3-year-old NC girl
Explore North Carolina's Country Doctor Museum
Severe weather threatens trick-or-treating
Driver crashed into man on bicycle near I-85 in Durham
Durham minister: Halloween should be canceled in light of violence
Johnston Co. teacher suspended for segregating students based on beliefs
Man still looking for a room at The Carolina Inn
Show More
Mold and structural issues shut down Cumberland County school
Durham police chief promises action against gang violence
VA teen found safe, alleged captor in custody
Enloe HS after-school activities canceled after shooting in the area
Report: Number of uninsured children in NC on the rise
More TOP STORIES News