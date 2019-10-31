The 'Bull Moon' rises in Durham this Halloween weekend

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- This Halloween weekend, parts of the Bull City will be illuminated by a giant inflatable moon.
Open 24 hours, the 'Bull Moon Rising' exhibit will be set up at CCB Plaza above Major the Bull from October 31 to November 3.
The nearly 23-foot tall installation, created by artist Luke Jerram, will provide a fusion of science and art.
The inflatable installation is in honor of Durham's 150th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.
The moon will be accompanied by numerous free events and performances, find the full itinerary here.
