The Business of Entertainment Conference presented by Entertainment Network Forum held in Durham

(Credit: Mathias Bishop)
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Entertainment guru Monica Benton brought an entertainment conference to Durham on Saturday.

The event was held at the Durham Convention Center.

It was a one-day conference that brought some of the entertainment industries' top celebrity talents to educate and empower attendees.

According to Downtown Durham's website, the event "aimed to stimulate unconventional learning, collaboration, and the extensive development of the attendee's creative talents."
