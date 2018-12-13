The Great Raleigh Trolley is the hottest holiday ticket in town

RALEIGH (WTVD) --The Great Raleigh Trolley offers curated and custom trolley tours in the Triangle year round.
In the month of December, their trolley tours take on a holiday spin and tickets are selling out for many rides.
"They have a ball, people have a ball. It's basically a party on wheels!" explained Yosra Elsayed, a trolley guide and coordinator.
"We have three tours, the Griswald tour where we take you to outskirts of town and show you light shows you probably never knew were here in this area. We take you to some local treasures and stop by the North Pole where people get refreshments and Santa is always there!" Elsayed said.
There is also a local downtown tour of history and holiday lights as well as a nightlife tour that takes you around the neighborhoods and local bars.
Additionally, the Santa Express tour is popular with families.
''We rolled on a trolley, got some hot chocolate, took a picture with Santa. When you get a chance to sing on a trolley you gotta love it!" explained dad Kevin Sharpe, who brought his two sons on the ride.
The Great Raleigh Trolley Holiday rides run until Dec. 30 with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.