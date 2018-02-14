ABC11 TOGETHER

The Green Chair Project helping those in need

The Green Chair Project will hold its Tag Sale this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
If you have extra, gently-used furniture around your home, it's time to put those items to good use! The Green Chair Project, a local nonprofit in Raleigh, will hold its Tag Sale this Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The nonprofit reuses donated home furnishings to help families who are transitioning from homelessness, crisis or disaster.

The group has helped more than 2,300 families since it started in 2010. Free weekly pick-ups are offered in Wake County for people donating any of the five essential items: couches, love seats, easy chairs, dining tables and dressers.

The Green Chair Project's Tag Sale is Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17 from 10am to 5pm at 1853 Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.
Click her for more information.
