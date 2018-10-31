HOLIDAY SHOPPING

The Junior League of Fayetteville Presents The Holly Day Fair for the 52nd Time!

Do your one-stop holiday shopping while also supporting the communities of Eastern North Carolina. Proceeds from The Holly Day Fair support The Junior League of Fayetteville's CAP grants.

With more than 200 vendors, the event at the brings in an average of 22,000 attendees! Located at the Charlie Rose Agri-Expo Center, The Holly Day Fair 2018 is Thursday, November 1st - Sunday, November 4th.

Address:
The Crown Expo Center
131 E. Mountain Drive
Fayetteville, NC 28306)

As the largest gift and craft show in Eastern North Carolina, shoppers have an opportunity to select from an extensive selection of unique handcrafted and manufactured products - as well as the best in holiday decorations, handmade crafts, stylish jewelry and clothes, children's toys, specialty food items and much more.

A tradition that started over 50 years ago at St. John's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville has grown from a small crafts fair into an over quarter million dollar fundraising event. The Holly Day Fair supports The Junior League of Fayetteville's initiatives, which have given over $5 million back to the community. The League's CAP grants support their Child Mental Health Initiative.

Tickets for The Holly Day Fair and special events are on sale now. For tickets and sponsorship information visit: http://www.hollydayfair.com/

Super Shopper: Thursday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m. - Noon
A stroller-free shopping experience!

*New Event* Sip & Shop: Thursday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m. - Noon
Beat the crowds, enjoy a complimentary breakfast, and receive a special commemorative gift.

General admission shopping:
Thursday, Nov. 1 Noon - 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 2 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 3 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 4 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
