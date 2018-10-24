RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE

Raleigh Christmas Parade 2018: Everything you need to know

EMBED </>More Videos

Getting excited for the Raleigh Christmas parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh? Here's a look back at last year.

Getting excited for the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh?

The largest Christmas Parade between Washington, DC and Atlanta, sponsored by ABC11, will be held Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.
Start time:
9:40 a.m.

Raleigh Christmas Parade forecast

Download the route map here.

Where should you park? When should you get there? Check out the Raleigh Christmas Parade FAQs.

Make sure you stop by Christmas Village!

Can't go? Here's how you can watch from home.

MORE INFORMATION
We'll collect your child's letter to Santa
Parmalee to perform at Raleigh Christmas Parade
ABC11 Together's Annual Food Drive: Help us fight hunger for the holidays
Helping Hand Mission marching band shines during Raleigh Christmas Parade

Parade Route
Begins on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary's Street
proceeds to the State Capitol
turns right onto Salisbury Street
turns left onto Morgan St.
Turns right onto Fayetteville St

and continues to Lenoir Street where it disbands
Length of Parade Route:
Approximately 1.4 miles
Duration:
The Parade will last about 2.5 hours. The Parade telecast airs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is rebroadcast on Christmas morning.

Plan to attend? RSVP here.

EMBED More News Videos

Raleigh Christmas Parade FAQs

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsRaleigh Christmas ParadeChristmas Paradechristmaschristmas tree
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE
Raleigh Christmas Parade FAQs
Make sure you stop by Christmas Village!
SPONSORED: Show us your "holiday smile" sweepstakes 2018
Yoga studio to stretch into the heart of Raleigh during Christmas Parade
Raleigh Christmas Parade forecast
More Raleigh Christmas Parade
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Raleigh Christmas Parade FAQs
Make sure you stop by Christmas Village!
Fayetteville church celebrates 60 years of 'World's Largest Spaghetti Dinner'
Yoga studio to stretch into the heart of Raleigh during Christmas Parade
Volunteers create bows to remember car crash victims
More Community & Events
Top Stories
GoFundMe fundraiser for homeless man a hoax, prosecutor says
Amtrak train hits, kills woman near Duke East Campus
Flu responsible for 4 NC deaths so far this season
USDA urged to name turkey brands linked to salmonella outbreak
UNC student says man touched her inappropriately near campus
PopUp Chorus lets you sing your blues away
TX man gets life for continuous sex assault of 13-year-old
Phone not charging? Try this before buying a new one
Show More
Triangle seeing sleet Thursday is 'unlikely,' Big Weather says
Police investigating possible threat to Nash-Rocky Mount Schools
Christmas tree stands for 44 years to honor late father's vow
Marie Antoinette's pendant sold for $36 million
Celebrate American Education Week by thanking your favorite teacher
More News