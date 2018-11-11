The Sunday Supper in Raleigh raises $400K for Florence relief

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Over 1,000 people packed into downtown Raleigh Sunday afternoon to partake in The Sunday Supper, a massive meal that is raising money for Hurricane Florence relief efforts in North Carolina.
Over 1000 folks take to Fayetteville St in Raleigh for The Sunday Supper, a fundraiser for those affected by Hurricane Florence. @abc11 #abc11 pic.twitter.com/QfqeibmeSg— Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) November 11, 2018
Smoke from grills filled the air on Fayetteville street as music rang out over a crowd. Joyce Khan is one of the organizers for The Sunday Supper.
"It's a perfect Southern Sunday Supper on Fayetteville Street today," Khan said.
The event plays home to 300 volunteers, including Miller Howerton, owner of Daddy Bob's BBQ Truck.
Miller has spent his Sunday with his wood grill preparing 1,000 chicken quarters donated by Joyce Farms.
"I wanted to be part of The Sunday Supper because my grandparents have a house in Emerald Isle," Howerton said. "That place got hit hard and when I heard what Raleigh was doing, I was like 'Count me in please!'"
This is the Second Sunday Supper to take over downtown Raleigh, the first happening in 2016 shortly after Hurricane Matthew.
This year's event sold out prior. Tickets were $25 each and 1,000 were sold. The event has already raised $400,000 according to organizers.
"We're still taking donations," said Khan. "You're welcome to visit the SundaySupper.org to make an additional contribution if you can't be with us today."