ABC11 TOGETHER

The Sunday Supper in Raleigh raises $400K for Florence relief

EMBED </>More Videos

The Sunday Supper in Raleigh raises $400K for Florence relief

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Over 1,000 people packed into downtown Raleigh Sunday afternoon to partake in The Sunday Supper, a massive meal that is raising money for Hurricane Florence relief efforts in North Carolina.


Smoke from grills filled the air on Fayetteville street as music rang out over a crowd. Joyce Khan is one of the organizers for The Sunday Supper.

"It's a perfect Southern Sunday Supper on Fayetteville Street today," Khan said.



The event plays home to 300 volunteers, including Miller Howerton, owner of Daddy Bob's BBQ Truck.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Miller has spent his Sunday with his wood grill preparing 1,000 chicken quarters donated by Joyce Farms.

"I wanted to be part of The Sunday Supper because my grandparents have a house in Emerald Isle," Howerton said. "That place got hit hard and when I heard what Raleigh was doing, I was like 'Count me in please!'"

This is the Second Sunday Supper to take over downtown Raleigh, the first happening in 2016 shortly after Hurricane Matthew.

This year's event sold out prior. Tickets were $25 each and 1,000 were sold. The event has already raised $400,000 according to organizers.

"We're still taking donations," said Khan. "You're welcome to visit the SundaySupper.org to make an additional contribution if you can't be with us today."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetherdisaster reliefhurricane florenceRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Chill greets RDC Marathon runners in Durham
Moore County football coach could win $50,000 in national contest
Big Night Ball to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Triangle
Veterans Day Golf Classic to be held in Wake Forest
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Raleigh Veterans Day parade draws sparse but patriotic crowd
'Delivering Good' gives Fayetteville Florence victims a fresh start
Horses and riders excited for Raleigh Christmas Parade
Veterans Day Golf Classic to be held in Wake Forest
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Fayetteville police locate vehicle belonging to missing man
Missing Gastonia toddler found safe after Amber Alert
Moore County deputies searching for 2 men who shot at officers
Cary mother charged in death of 5-month-old son
Community center helps shooting survivors, wildfire evacuees in same week
California wildfires claim dozens of firefighters' homes
Dog saved by kidney transplant donated by her own puppy
PHOTOS: Honoring the veterans of North Carolina
Show More
First freeze of the season is coming to the Triangle
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
SC couple loses pet monkey at Morrisville hotel
Chill greets RDC Marathon runners in Durham
Thousand Oaks shooting: Gunman died from self-inflicted gunshot
More News