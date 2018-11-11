The Sunday Supper in Raleigh raises $400K for Florence relief

EMBED </>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4669514" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Sunday Supper in Raleigh raises $400K for Florence relief

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.