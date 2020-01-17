abc11 together

Theater production delivers message to young people

DURHAM -- On January 18, a unique production takes the stage at the Carolina Theatre in Durham. "Ridin Wit' Joe Crack" is a stage production written and produced by Vegas Don from Campaign4Change. It is a two-hour drama based on his personal life experiences as a former gang leader and ex-drug dealer turned anti-crime advocate. "Ridin Wit' Joe Crack" will show at 1pm at the Carolina Theatre.

