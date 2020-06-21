Thousands gather to support President Trump along Bogue Sound

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Boat owners took to the Bogue Sound on Saturday to show their support for President Trump.
Video sent to ABC11 shows hundreds of boats lined along the Bogue Sound waving flags in support of the president. According to the Coast Guard, somewhere between 1,500 to 2,000 boats took to Atlantic Beach.
According to a Facebook group, participants gathered along Bogue Sound and sped through the waterfront before turning back.
The parade occurred at the same time Trump hosted a comeback rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
