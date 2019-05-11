Thrive NC, plant sale, and art walks: Some things to do in the Triangle, Fayetteville this weekend

Between a Mother's Day brunch with baby goats, plant sale, art walk through historic Raleigh neighborhoods, the Fort Bragg Fair and more, there are plenty of ways to celebrate your mom's special day this weekend.The popular end-of-week celebration at the Carolina Inn inwill feature live music and food trucks., FridayStart of Mother's Day weekend by strolling throughwith your babies and fellow Durham moms., FridayIt's Small Business Week! Find out about black-owned businesses in the area at thein Durham., until May 12Enjoy unlimited carnival rides and live entertainment is open to the public. There is an admission fee but on May 12, mothers will be admitted for free with a paying child., Thursday through SundayJust in time to find mom the perfect gift or the a great place to take her on Mother's day. The sale atwill feature perennials, hanging baskets, succulents, herbs, veggies, gardening tools, cacti and much more! There will be a taco food truck on Saturday and presentations throughout the weekend., Friday and SaturdayThisfestival will features over 60 of the area's best restaurants for an evening of food and drink samples. There will also be live entertainment and chef demonstrations. All ticket sales will be donated to local nonprofits that address food insecurities in our community., SaturdayThis annual public event is hosted in the historicneighborhood in Downtown Raleigh. New and long-established artists will display artwork on front porches throughout the neighborhood. Ceramics, photos, glass, jewelry, paintings, fiber arts,Bring your family, kids and pets to enjoy an art-filled walk through this historic downtown neighborhood., SaturdayWalk MS brings together acommunity passionate about bringing an end to multiple sclerosis. Walk for someone you love in either a one-mile or three-mile route., Saturdayfestival for the whole family - Ritmo showcases Latino music, dance and visual art as well as a variety of food from around the Hispanic world and a kids zone., Saturday and SundayThis vintage-inspired shopping market takes place in the. Antiques, original art, jewelry, home decor and clothing will all be available for purchase., Saturday and SundayThe Luna Lee Ray Studio inis hosting a free art show and plant exchange. Bring mom and friends to shop for art or to exchange plants., SaturdaySpend the day meeting artists at this outdoor gala in. There will be sidewalk chalk artists and an arts and crafts fair so you can take some handmade items home with you!Check out stores in. Some stores will be having special giveaways. Look for a banner in at each storefront!, Friday and SaturdayHead out to theto see films that highlight stories that connect us in NC and globally., Saturday and SundayBring mom out for a day of springtime flowers, goats and brunch in! Goats won't be eating with the humans but there will be plenty of time for goat cuddles. If brunch isn't your style, there will be separate goat festivals happening at Spring Haven Farm at noon Saturday and Sunday., SundayShop for handcrafted goods atwhile meeting the artists that made them!This exhibit in thetells the story of "folding paper" through metal sculptures. Learn about the story of making something out of nothing.