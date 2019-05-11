Thrive NC, plant sale, and art walks: Some things to do in the Triangle, Fayetteville this weekend

Between a Mother's Day brunch with baby goats, plant sale, art walk through historic Raleigh neighborhoods, the Fort Bragg Fair and more, there are plenty of ways to celebrate your mom's special day this weekend.
Fridays on the Front Porch
The popular end-of-week celebration at the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill will feature live music and food trucks.
Mother's Day Stroller Strides, Friday
Start of Mother's Day weekend by strolling through Durham Central Park with your babies and fellow Durham moms.
Black Business Roundup, Friday
It's Small Business Week! Find out about black-owned businesses in the area at the Stanford Warren Library in Durham.
50th Annual Fort Bragg Fair, until May 12
Enjoy unlimited carnival rides and live entertainment is open to the public. There is an admission fee but on May 12, mothers will be admitted for free with a paying child.
Raleigh Garden Club Plant and Gift Sale, Thursday through Sunday
Just in time to find mom the perfect gift or the a great place to take her on Mother's day. The sale at Raleigh's Historic Polk House will feature perennials, hanging baskets, succulents, herbs, veggies, gardening tools, cacti and much more! There will be a taco food truck on Saturday and presentations throughout the weekend.
Thrive NC Festival, Friday and Saturday
This Downtown Raleigh festival will features over 60 of the area's best restaurants for an evening of food and drink samples. There will also be live entertainment and chef demonstrations. All ticket sales will be donated to local nonprofits that address food insecurities in our community.
11th Annual Front Porch Art Walk, Saturday
This annual public event is hosted in the historic Mordecai/Oakwood neighborhood in Downtown Raleigh. New and long-established artists will display artwork on front porches throughout the neighborhood. Ceramics, photos, glass, jewelry, paintings, fiber arts,
Bring your family, kids and pets to enjoy an art-filled walk through this historic downtown neighborhood.
MS Walk, Saturday
Walk MS brings together a Fayetteville community passionate about bringing an end to multiple sclerosis. Walk for someone you love in either a one-mile or three-mile route.
15th Annual Ritmo Latino Music, Art & Dance Festival, Saturday
A Cary festival for the whole family - Ritmo showcases Latino music, dance and visual art as well as a variety of food from around the Hispanic world and a kids zone.
Vintage Market Day, Saturday and Sunday
This vintage-inspired shopping market takes place in the Jim Graham Building at the NC State Fairgrounds. Antiques, original art, jewelry, home decor and clothing will all be available for purchase.
Mother's Day Weekend Show, Saturday and Sunday
The Luna Lee Ray Studio in Chapel Hill is hosting a free art show and plant exchange. Bring mom and friends to shop for art or to exchange plants.
Spring Into the Arts Walk 2019, Saturday
Spend the day meeting artists at this outdoor gala in Wendell. There will be sidewalk chalk artists and an arts and crafts fair so you can take some handmade items home with you!
2nd Saturday
Check out stores in Downtown Durham. Some stores will be having special giveaways. Look for a banner in at each storefront!
Longleaf Film Festival, Friday and Saturday
Head out to the North Carolina Museum of History to see films that highlight stories that connect us in NC and globally.
Mother's Day Brunch with Goats and Baby Goat Festival, Saturday and Sunday
Bring mom out for a day of springtime flowers, goats and brunch in Chapel Hill! Goats won't be eating with the humans but there will be plenty of time for goat cuddles. If brunch isn't your style, there will be separate goat festivals happening at Spring Haven Farm at noon Saturday and Sunday.
Durham Craft Market, Sunday
Shop for handcrafted goods at Durham Central Park while meeting the artists that made them!
Origami in the Garden
This exhibit in the Cape Fear Botanical Garden tells the story of "folding paper" through metal sculptures. Learn about the story of making something out of nothing.
Thrive NC, plant sale, and art walks: Some things to do in the Triangle, Fayetteville this weekend
EVENTS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News