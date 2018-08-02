Tickets now on sale for 2018 North Carolina State Fair

COMMUNITY & EVENTS

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
We're still in the thick of summer, but it's already time to start thinking about the food, fun, and cooler temps of the North Carolina State Fair!

Tickets for the fair went on sale Wednesday.

This year, the fair will run from October 11 through the 21.

New this year: organizers are selling a "Dizzy Pass" package for $31, which includes one FastTrack Gate Admission and one Unlimited Ride wristband.

FastTrack skips the ticketing line at the fair gates.

This year, Senior Citizens Day will be Tuesday, October 16; Military Appreciation Day is Wednesday, October 17; and Food Lion Hunger Relief Day is Thursday, October 18.

Last year's North Carolina State Fair brought in a total of 1,091,887 patrons, with a record first-day attendance of 57,083.

NC State Fair allows beer, wine sales
For the first time, fairgoers will be able to consume more than just funnel cakes and cotton candy at the NC State Fair, they'll be able to have a glass of wine too!
