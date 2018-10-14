LIVE MUSIC

Tito Jackson comes to Durham

Tito Jackson of the Jackson 5 headlined the Hayti Blues and Roots celebration in Durham - emceed by ABC11's Anthony Wilson.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Tito Jackson of the Jackson 5 headlined the Hayti Blues and Roots celebration in Durham. ABC11's Anthony Wilson emceed the event at the Hayti Heritage Center on Oct. 6th.

Jackson performed with the B.B. King Blues Band.

