RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The premiere event for Triangle foodies is happening on Sunday evening in Raleigh.
The 33rd annual Toast to the Triangle features appetizers, entrees and desserts from 16 of the Triangle's best restaurants including the Angus Barn, Azitra, Edwards Mill Bar and Grill, Mura, My Chef Catering, Neomonde, Oak Steakhouse, O-Ku, Ragazzi's, Relish Craft Kitchen, Rey's, Rye Bar and Southern Kitchen, Saint Jacques, Vidrio, Haymaker and ice cream from Howling Cow.
The food tasting event benefits the Tammy Lynn Center for Developmental Disabilities in Raleigh.
Nine breweries will also be at the event. They include Aviator Brewing Company, Carolina Brewing Company, Clouds Brewing, Compass Rose Brewery, Neuse River Brewing Company, Ponysaurus, Raleigh Brewing, and Trophy Brewing.
Jones von Drehle, Queen of Wines, Rag Apple Lassie Vineyards will be providing wine.
ABC11Together is sponsoring the event again this year.
Details:
WHAT: Toast to the Triangle
WHEN: Sunday, March 10 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
WHERE: McKimmon Center at NC State University, 1101 Gorman St., Raleigh
Tickets are $100 per person.
Click here for details and to purchase tickets.
Toast to the Triangle comes to Raleigh on Sunday
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
ABC11 TOGETHER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News