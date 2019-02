On Sunday, March 17, thousands of runners will hit the Allscripts American Tobacco Trail for the annual Tobacco Road Marathon. Since the marathon started 10 years ago, it has distributed roughly $920,000 to nonprofits. This year marathon organizers hope to surpass the $1 million mark.This year's marathon starts at 7:00 am at the USA Baseball/Thomas Brooks Park in Cary.ABC 11 Together is a proud sponsor of the Tobacco Road Marathon.