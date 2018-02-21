ABC11 TOGETHER

Tobacco Road Marathon raises money for non-profits

EMBED </>More Videos

The Tobacco Road Marathon is set for Sunday, March 18 in Cary. (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
Mark Falgout
CARY (WTVD) --
It's time to lace up your running shoes for the annual Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon and Feetures Half-Marathon. The fundraising road races will take place March 18.

Described as "fast, flat and fun," the Tobacco Road Marathon spans 20 miles of beautiful American Tobacco Trail in Cary. The race is also a Boston Qualifier marathon, so it's shaded and flat course is popular with runners trying to enter the Boston Marathon.

Since it started in 2010, the Tobacco Road Marathon has been dedicated to providing support to non-profit organizations, distributing more than a half-million dollars.

Click here for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togethermarathonsboston marathonfundraiser
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Non-profit teaching senior citizens computer skills
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
Firefighters Fill the Boot for MDA
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Lazy Daze
Ovarian Cancer Walk
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News