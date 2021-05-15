events

Tobacco Road Marathon returns with runners in Cary park

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tobacco Road Marathon returns in Cary park

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The pandemic forced a shutdown of many activities that draw crowds.

So when the 2021 Tobacco Road Marathon got underway Saturday at Thomas Brooks Park in Cary, participants and their supporters rejoiced.

"All of them were excited! I mean, runners were so disappointed last year when we couldn't have the event, I'd say most of 'em understood but others were like, 'Let's just do it! We want to run,' and that's just the way runners are," said marathon spokesman Mark Dill.

ABC11 is the marathon's media sponsor, and brought live video updates to the home of viewers Saturday morning during the early newscast.

Dill said the organizers made some adjustments,

"To conform to the governor and health officials requirement for clusters of people, even outdoors. Of course, things are changing in real time. But you plan these events months in advance and there really isn't any way we could do it differently. We planned on having waves of a hundred but what we're finding people are just drifting in," said Dill.

Runners came to the park ready for action, and some brought a sense of humor.

Brian Rice, a fan of the Toy Story animated films by Pixar, dressed as Buzz Lightyear and said for Sunday's half marathon, "I'll be Woody, 'cause he has the big hat and they kind of go together. I usually run in costume, so that's how I picked these two."

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC11.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnccaryrunningeventswake county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVENTS
Sculptor hopes to bring life back to Person County castle
Good times roll at downtown Raleigh pop-up skating event
Pop-up skating event rolling into Raleigh Convention Center
Sunflowers at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh to return this summer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gas slowly returning to pumps in North Carolina
Hundreds rally in Raleigh as Israel-Palestine conflict continues
Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23
Group gives free food, haircuts, clothing to homeless camp near I-540
Black high school softball player forced to cut hair during game
Civilians pay the price during worst Israel-Hamas fighting since 2014
Cooper lifts gathering limits and most mask rules
Show More
Starbucks to drop mask mandate for fully vaccinated customers on Monday
Israel strike in Gaza destroys building that houses media outlets
WEATHER: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Tomorrow
1 hurt in Fuquay-Varina shooting: Deputies
Disney World changes mask requirements for guests
More TOP STORIES News