California toddler befriends 92-year-old widowed WWII veteran

Despite a 90-year age difference, Lakewood toddler, Tovi, and WWII veteran, Jack, are the best of friends.

CALIFORNIA -- 92-year-old Jack and 2-year-old Tovi are best buds.

WWII veteran, Jack Brantley, met toddler Tovi in their California neighborhood. Jack was riding his motorized scooter down the street, which quickly got the attention of little Tovi.

"He ran over and jumped on my scooter and off we went," Brantley said. "So, every time I go by, I pick up Tovi and we ride."

Now, almost a year later, Brantley and Tovi ride to the park each day.

"He makes my day really. I don't have much to do, so I like to spend my day with him," said Brantley.

Brantley, who doesn't have any grandchildren of his own, is recently widowed. His wife of nearly 70 years passed away in 2016. When asked what she would say about the unlikely friendship, he said "she would have a fit!"

"Its not often that you see two buddies that are 90 years apart," said Tovi's mom, Jessica Chen. "And they really enjoy each other's company. It just proves that age is nothing but a number."
