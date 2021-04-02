Community & Events

Town of Cary celebrates 150th anniversary with virtual events

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Town of Cary celebrates 150th anniversary with virtual events

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- In 150 years, there's a lot to look back on.

"Lots of people think that Cary really doesn't have a history. They think we just sprung up sometime in the 1970s, but obviously that's not the case," said Kris Carmichael, Page-Walker Arts and History Center manager.

That's why the Town of Cary couldn't let the birthday just go by uncelebrated--even during a pandemic.

"We looked at all the events we had planned and said, 'What can we change to a virtual setting so we can continue the celebration?'" town clerk Virginia Johnson said.

The town moved its celebrations online and asked people to share pictures and memories of Cary and take part in the driving tour to learn more about sites like the Page-Walker Hotel.

This Saturday-on the town's official birthday-there will be a virtual event.

"It's a chance to really highlight our past, reflect on our present and look at the future," Johnson said.

The virtual event Saturday starts at 8 p.m. It will include a special message from ABC11's own Steve Daniels and Tisha Powell. For more information, visit cary150.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscaryhistory
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18-year-old dies using own body to shield boy from shooting
Officers could have ended George Floyd's restraint, duty sergeant says: Live coverage
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
'No longer feel I am the right man for the job': UNC coach Williams retires
Chicago police fatally shoot 13-year-old during 'armed confrontation'
Amtrak proposes new train routes in North Carolina
Angry octopus attacks man in Australia
Show More
Report shows US added 916,000 jobs in March
1st witness in Floyd trial speaks out, shares message for Chauvin
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Jeff's Pittsburgh Potatoes
Arrest made in Lumberton road rage shooting that killed mom of 6
Feds looking at alleged payment Gaetz made to women, online solicitations
More TOP STORIES News