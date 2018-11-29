Toy drive underway for victims of Hurricane Florence

RALEIGH (WTVD) --As many North Carolina families rebuild their lives from the devastation caused by Hurricane Florence, a new holiday toy drive is underway for children affected by the storm.
North Carolina first lady Kristin Cooper and the State Capitol have teamed up with Toys for Tots to collect toys for kids impacted by Florence in the eastern part of the state.
You can participate by donating new, unwrapped toys at any area drop-off box, including those in the Capitol Rotunda.
Toys and books of all kinds are needed for children up to age 18; donators are asked to refrain from giving weapons.
You can donate them at the State Capitol during normal business hours, Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., through Dec. 14.
Governor Roy Cooper will light the state tree in during a ceremony and holiday festival at the State Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 6, from 5 - 7:30 p.m., which would be an ideal time to drop off toy donations.