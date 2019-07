Trash pick up happening earlier this summer for people in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- City officials in Raleigh are making changes to solid waste removal services for the summer.Starting Tuesday, July 9, residents will need to place their carts at the curb by 6:30 a.m. -- 30 minutes earlier than usual.The change is being made to help employees avoid getting heat-related injuries.Experts said heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States In 2018, there 108 heat-related deaths -- 98 more than casualties caused by tornadoes, which are the third highest weather killer in the U.S.The time change will remain in effect until September 3.More information can be found on the city's website