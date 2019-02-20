Trending today: Top news in Raleigh, North Carolina

Today Raleighites are reading about crime, real estate, and culture.
$4K stolen from Raleigh man's bank as ATM skimmer fraud spreads to Wake County
A Raleigh man who used a CashPoints ATM in North Raleigh nearly two weeks ago says when he checked his bank account online he noticed two $2,000 cash withdrawals this week--withdrawals he didn't make.
His discovery comes on the heels of a warning from police in Hillsborough about skimmers found on CashPoints machines there and in Alamance County.
Read the full story on ABC11 Eyewitness News.
Wake deputy taken to hospital after downtown Raleigh crash
A Wake County deputy was in the hospital after a crash on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred before 1 p.m. at the corner of S. Dawson Street and W. South Street in downtown Raleigh.
Read the full story on ABC11.
Here's how the next high-rise in downtown Raleigh could change the city's skyline
When Boston-based real estate firm The Fallon Co. bought the majority of a two-acre block on Hillsborough Street in downtown Raleigh in 2018, the price raised a lot of eyebrows.
The $17 million sale of the 301 Hillsborough St. property came out to around $9 million per acre.
Read the full story on the Raleigh News & Observer.
Seaga Gillard found guilty in 2016 murders at Raleigh motel
A Wake County jury on Wednesday found Seaga Edward Gillard guilty in the double murder of two people in a Raleigh motel nearly three years ago.
Since prosecutors were seeking the death penalty, jurors will reconvene on Monday at 9:30 a.m. for the punishment phase of the trial. The panel could opt to impose capital punishment on Gillard, 30, who was convicted of several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm and attempted first-degree rape.
Read the full story on ABC11.
Brewery Bhavana is throwing its own beer festival. That means unlimited beer and dumplings.
Beer kegs from some of the country's top beer makers will come to Raleigh next month for Brewery Bhavana's first beer festival, the inaugural Soft Beer Fest.
The acclaimed hybrid of dim sum, brewery and flower shop will host the festival Sunday, March 31 from 2 to 6 p.m. in downtown Raleigh. Bhavana's beer has made it to festivals all over the country, brewer Patrick Woodson said, and that the time had come to throw a party of their own.
Read the full story on the Raleigh News & Observer.
Raleigh City Council unanimously approves Dorothea Dix Park master plan
Raleigh City Council unanimously adopted the Dorothea Dix Park Master Plan Tuesday, therefore directing the city staff to develop an implementation plan for Phase 1.
The first draft of the plan was released in January, following 18 months of input from the community.
Read the full story on ABC11 Eyewitness News.