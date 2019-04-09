ABC11 Together is highlighting the 9th annual Habitat for Humanity CEO Build.
On Tuesday, more than 40 Triangle business executives traded in their business attire for hard hats and hammers to build a new home in the Crosstowne subdivision in Southeast Raleigh.
Anthony Wilson has the story in the media player above.
Triangle business execs participate in Habitat for Humanity CEO Build
