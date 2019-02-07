Triangle churches host special needs prom with Tim Tebow Foundation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Several Triangle churches are preparing to host Night to Shine with the Tim Tebow Foundation.
It's a worldwide prom celebrating people with special needs. One Love Christian Church in Durham is taking part for the first time planning their prom at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in RTP. They still have dozens of free tickets for anyone who wants to attend.
"We have 50 or 60 spots available," explained John Fitzpatrick, Jr. Pastor of One Love Christian Church. "All we need is folks to register. If they register, it's free to them! We even have a person flying in from New York bringing dresses, tuxedos and donating them all to be used for this evening. It doesn't matter if you're 14 years and up we're going to have limousines here we're going to have the Sheraton Imperial hotel open up the ballrooms for us, an awesome DJ to play music, we're going to have several course meals dancing we're going to have fun!"
This is the fifth year the Tim Tebow Foundation has put on Night to Shine. The foundation said for the 2019 event, 655 churches around the world will take part with 100,000 guests and 200,000 volunteers.
Sister Dietrick McMillan applied for the partnership with the Tim Tebow Foundation on behalf of One Love Christian Church. McMillan is especially excited her church was chosen to host the prom because her 21-year-old daughter with special needs is attending.
"She has not been to anything like this," McMillan said. "So, it's the first time for her, her dad, her grandparents they're coming up from Charlotte, we're very excited for her and she's very excited. She will be a queen on that night absolutely!"
One Love Christian Church's Night to Shine will be Feb. 8 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. For registration information click here.
For a list of other North Carolina churches taking part in Night to Shine click here.