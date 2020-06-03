Community & Events

Triangle Go Red for Women luncheon goes virtual this year

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Every year, the American Heart Association puts on the Triangle Go Red for Women Luncheon in Raleigh.

The often sold-out event is going virtual this year. It will be held online at noon on Friday, June 5. The virtual fundraiser will display videos, speakers and an auction just as it has in years past.


Organizers want to stress to the public that even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, heart disease is still the number one killer of women. Every 80 seconds, a woman loses her life to heart disease or stroke.

Those who would like to join in on the Go Red for Women Virtual Lunch-In can still register for the online webinar.


Money raised from the event will help to fund research to fight heart disease in women. The American Heart Association has already redirected $2.5 million to investigate the cardiovascular effects of the coronavirus.
