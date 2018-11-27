ABC11 TOGETHER

Disney donates $5K to ABC11 Together Food Drive; how you can triple your cash donation

EMBED </>More Videos

To help kick of Giving Tuesday, Disney donated $5,000 to the Holiday Meals Drive through the ABC11 Together Food Drive.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
It's Giving Tuesday, a day fueled by collaboration to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina's Holiday Meals Drive.

What makes the day so special is that cash donations made to the food bank will be matched three times, thanks to the generosity of iHeart Media, NetApp, Railinc, and Waste Industries.

A gift on Tuesday can help provide 15 meals to those in need this holiday season, like those recovering from the destruction of hurricanes Florence and Michael.

To help kick of Giving Tuesday, Disney donated $5,000 to the Holiday Meals Drive through the ABC11 Together Food Drive, ultimately providing 75,000 meals.

Donations can be made online on the food bank's website. Tuesday only, $1 donated = 15 meals.

Until Dec. 5, you can donate non-perishable items at your local Food Lion store. Find the store nearest to you here.

Food bank officials said in its 34-county service area, more than 600,000 individuals -- roughly 16 percent of the total population -- struggle to feed their families.

Since 2014, the food bank has distributed nearly 260 millions pounds of food.

Disney is the parent company of ABC11.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfood driveABC11 Together Food Driveabc11 togetherhungerRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Durham Rescue Mission serves hundreds a Thanksgiving feast
Resilient Spring Lake residents give thanks, share Thanksgiving meal
All night cook-a-thon underway for Durham Rescue Mission Thanksgiving
Paying it forward: Knightdale restaurant picks up tab for grocery shoppers
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
What you need to know about the Raleigh Christmas tree lighting
Shopping local can help drive local economy
Durham Rescue Mission serves hundreds a Thanksgiving feast
Duke library houses letter penned by Alexander Hamilton
More Community & Events
Top Stories
UNC Board of Trustees meeting today may discuss Mack Brown's hiring
4 robberies reported near Durham apartment complex in 2 weeks
Protests await lawmakers returning to Raleigh to write rules on Voter ID
Suspect in Wake Forest Supercuts robbery also wanted in Apex heist
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
Couple describes delivering daughter roadside Thanksgiving weekend
Customers who got free money from faulty ATM can keep it, bank says
Report: Mack Brown agrees to terms to be next UNC football coach
Show More
NC attorney general warns of scams targeting hurricane victims
Detained undocumented immigrant denied deferred deportation, lawmakers say
I-Team: As developers take lead on installing Apex traffic lights, neighbors' only option is to wait
Raleigh man accused of taking inappropriate pictures of 2-year-old
Wake Tech cosmetology students style wigs to help Duke cancer patients
More News