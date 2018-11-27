RALEIGH (WTVD) --It's Giving Tuesday, a day fueled by collaboration to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina's Holiday Meals Drive.
What makes the day so special is that cash donations made to the food bank will be matched three times, thanks to the generosity of iHeart Media, NetApp, Railinc, and Waste Industries.
A gift on Tuesday can help provide 15 meals to those in need this holiday season, like those recovering from the destruction of hurricanes Florence and Michael.
To help kick of Giving Tuesday, Disney donated $5,000 to the Holiday Meals Drive through the ABC11 Together Food Drive, ultimately providing 75,000 meals.
Donations can be made online on the food bank's website. Tuesday only, $1 donated = 15 meals.
Until Dec. 5, you can donate non-perishable items at your local Food Lion store. Find the store nearest to you here.
Food bank officials said in its 34-county service area, more than 600,000 individuals -- roughly 16 percent of the total population -- struggle to feed their families.
Since 2014, the food bank has distributed nearly 260 millions pounds of food.
Disney is the parent company of ABC11.