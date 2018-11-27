Disney donates $5K to ABC11 Together Food Drive; how you can triple your cash donation

To help kick of Giving Tuesday, Disney donated $5,000 to the Holiday Meals Drive through the ABC11 Together Food Drive.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help