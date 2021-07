DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's the middle of summer, but you can celebrate 'Christmas in July' right in Durham this weekend.On Sunday, July 25, Unscripted Durham is holding a 'Christmas in July' event on its poolside patio, complete with snow machines, gingerbread decorating and a DJ."I just think 2020 was tough and like everybody else said, we want to kind of create that camaraderie and bring people out. We're partnering up with Durham Initiative for Children - we worked with them before... great partnership that really just creates a great culture within Durham," Jordan Kayser said.