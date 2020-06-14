army

U.S. Army celebrates its 245th birthday

There are tons of candles on the U.S. Army's birthday cake today -- 245 to be exact!

On June 14, the Army is officially 245 years old.

The birthday marks the date in 1775 when the Second Continental Congress formed the Continental Army under General George Washington's command to unite the 13 colonies in their fight against Britain.



The Army's Twitter page tweeted out a video to honor its birthday.

"Today, we recognize 245 years of bravery, commitment, skill and answering the call to serve. We are America's Army." the tweet read.

Today's Army has more than 700,000 soldiers.
