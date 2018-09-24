USO Gala set for October 6th

With ten centers statewide, the USO of North Carolina serves an average of 567,000 troops annually.The four centers at NC airports (Charlotte/RDU/Fayetteville/Jacksonville) average 18,000 visitors a month.Besides providing troops with the comforts of home, the USO of North Carolina also offers support services and critical programs to military families.On Oct. 6, the USO of North Carolina will host the 14th Annual Salute to Freedom Gala at Sheraton Imperial in Durham. The gala will honor six outstanding service members and raise support for our military and their families.