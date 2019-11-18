USPS

USPS kicks off annual Santa Claus letter campaign 'Operation Santa'

CHICAGO -- The United States Post Office's annual Santa letter program Operation Santa kicks off Monday, November 18.

The goal of the campaign is to give kids who may not be able to otherwise, the happy holiday they deserve.

Started in 1912, Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local Postmasters to allow postal employees and citizens to respond to the letters - a program that eventually became known as Operation Santa.

To celebrate 107 years, USPS launched a new website for Operation Santa which will feature letters from children in across the country.

This year letters from Chicago along with 14 other cities will be displayed on the website through the holiday season.

Residents in Chicago will have a choice of browsing and adopting letters to Santa online or in person.

Letters for Operation Santa can be sent

Santa Claus
123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888



For people who wish to adopt some of the Christmas letters, find a post office that offers "Label Broker" as an on-site service to send the gift.

For more information on how to get involved visit the USPS FAQ.

For more information on how to adopt a letter or how to write a letter to Santa visit uspsoperationsanta.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschristmas giftsanta clausholidaysocietychristmasu.s. & worldusps
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
USPS
List of Christmas shipping deadlines to get packages mailed on time
George H.W. Bush honored in new USPS Forever stamp
Marvin Gaye gets commemorative stamp on 80th birthday
Fayetteville woman catches postal worker carelessly tossing packages inside truck
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Air Force airman accused of murder at Raleigh nightclub
2 taken to hospital after shootings a mile apart in Durham
More than 10K holiday cards written for troops overseas
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
How to make your battery last longer
Former label signs off on Taylor Swift AMAs performance
S. Alston Avenue reopens after Durham wreck that took down power pole
Show More
3 'Jeopardy!' legends to battle it out for $1 million
Holiday season means busy times for Food Bank
Fired Cook Out cashier refutes story about refusing to serve officer
Unleash the hounds!
Marine deserter accused of murder urged to turn himself in
More TOP STORIES News