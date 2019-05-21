Valor Games Southeast empower disabled veterans competing in the Triangle

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The iconic arena at UNC-Chapel Hill that many hoops fans call the Dean Dome is known for hosting future NBA stars when they played for North Carolina.Now, on that same storied hardwood, disabled servicemen and women along with other military veterans are competing in the Valor Games Southeast 2019.Marine Corps veteran Timothy Williams told us he looks forward to being there every year."See old friends, meet new friends. And this is a great way for us to get back into the community," Williams said. "We have invisible scars that a lot of people don't see. And it's just a good way for us to break the ice, have some great competitive fun and just have a good time."They're playing volleyball, bocce, even shooting competitively. Organizers say the games help them gain confidence and feel empowered."Yes, they do have some of the veterans who are transitioning between the military and coming to be a civilian now," said Marine Corps veteran Paul Stewart as he steered his wheelchair between competitions. "I would love to see the community come out here to see this. Not only just the disabled community but also able bodies."The Valor Games Southeast 2019 are underway at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium and Lake Crabtree Park through Thursday. Your attendance and visibility in the stands are appreciated by the competitors.