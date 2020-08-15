Community & Events

Veterans hike through Raleigh to prevent suicide

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- What motivates ex-military personnel to hike the streets of Raleigh on a damp and steamy Saturday?

The suicide prevention activity organizers call it the Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike. Silkies are the abbreviated shorts some of them wore while enlisted in the armed services.

Ryan Domak-Hernandez, the hike's fundraiser lead told ABC11, "When we were in the military, hikes used to suck! So we do them now to have fun, make sure everybody gets together. These events can have 20 people or we can have 300."

"The awareness is out there," regarding the risk of suicide for veterans, said lead hiker Jeremy Walton, who served as a Marine and a soldier. "We're doing our best to bring veterans together. Even our active duty struggle through suicide and deployment stress, and family stress."

"We have 62 national hikes. We just want to make sure that every veteran knows he's not alone, and definitely prevent vet suicide," said Domak-Hernandez, a Marine veteran.

Organizers say the hike's not for civilians, just veterans, active duty, National Guard and reservists exclusively.

Veteran Loies Loyola, the hike's social media director, says it's an activity that helped him emerge from a dark period in his life.

"When you have nowhere else to go and no one else to talk to, it's gonna be these people who save your life, you know? And that's what we're here for."

The hike did include some stops at taverns along the way, Walton said:

"We like to have it because the veterans tend to gravitate to a good solid bar. Some food, maybe a beer, just to relax. Especially those who are new. They come to unwind. What better way to do it than with a fellow veteran?"

They encourage designated drivers for those who may drink too much and discourage the carrying of weapons or combat-related accessories of any kind. Instead, Loyola said, the hike's about the support of those who need it.

"They're all building these new bonds. They're shaking hands, they're laughing, they're hugging each other, they haven't seen each other for years! My friend Alicia is here and I haven't seen her since 2005. And my friend Kesha's here, yeah."

Those participants and more got involved with the hikes nationwide to help veterans successfully navigate potentially harmful choices, step by step, along life's road.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighwake countyveteranswake county newsraleigh newssuicide prevention
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Percent of positive COVID-19 tests increases for 1st time in week
UNC identifies cluster of COVID-19 cases at Sigma Nu fraternity
Flash Flood Warning out for Wake, Durham, Franklin counties
Moton's backpack giveaway turned into drive-thru event amid COVID-19
9/11 'Tribute in Light' back on with support from Gov. Cuomo
Trump orders TikTok owner to sell US assets
Svechnikov, Canes go down in 3-1 loss to the Bruins
Show More
Woman shot with BB gun for removing Trump sign from NC yard
Teen trying to raise money for funeral after dad dies of COVID-19
NC trooper injured while investigating Charlotte crash begins rehab
Fayetteville local on mission to establish EMS system in Cambodia
Tropical Storm Kyle becomes earliest K-named storm
More TOP STORIES News