Victory Ride raising money for cancer research

For 20 years the Jimmy V Celebrity Golf Classic was the signature fundraising event for theThe Classic ended nearly 5 years ago, but this Spring the V Foundation launches a new signature fundraiser here in the Triangle.The Victory Ride to Cure Cancer is coming to the Triangle May 19, 2018. The ride takes riders through central North Carolina neighborhoods and includes 30, 60, and 100-mile ride options, as well as a virtual ride and a short family ride distance. The ride benefits Duke Cancer Institute, UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Cancer Center, as well as breakthrough cancer research nationwide.The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and former NC State Men's Basketball Coach Jim Valvano with one goal in mind: to achieve victory over cancer. At the time Valvano was battling metastatic adenocarcinoma, a type of glandular cancer that spread to his bones. Valvano died on April 28, 1993, shortly after establishing the V Foundation for Cancer Research.Since awarding its first grant in 1994, the V Foundation for Cancer Research has funded more than $200 million in research grants.ABC 11 Together is a proud sponsor of the Victory Ride to Cure Cancer.