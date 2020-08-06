Raleigh (WTVD) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many non-profits to re-imagine what their fundraisers look like this year. And that's certainly the case for The V Foundation for Cancer Research.
This year, the 3rd annual Victory Ride to Cure Cancer is still happening, but will be a personalized experience.
Instead of the big cycling event of the past two years, the 2020 event will last through the month of August.
