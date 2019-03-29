'Vietnam Experience' featured at NC Museum of History for limited time

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- For two days, one of the largest collections of war memorabilia on the East Coast will be on display in Raleigh.
In honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day on Friday, the North Carolina Museum of History is hosting the Vietnam Experience on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The collection features uniforms, weapons, gear and much more. A display dedicated to North Carolina's POW and MIA heroes will be featured at the exhibit.
The film Etchings in Stone by North Carolina native and Vietnam veteran Ron Harris will also be shown throughout the event.
"Most of them don't understand, don't realize that there was a war in Vietnam because this is their granddaddy's war," Harris said. "You can see the light come on when you start taking about some of things, 'Oh, i didn't know that,' and that's a really good feeling when you're able to help fill in a little bit of space that people didn't know about."
