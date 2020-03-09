Community & Events

Vigil in place to honor 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WTVD) -- Tennessee community members gathered to set up a vigil in remembrance of after the tragic case of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

Friday night, investigators found human remains believed to be of Evelyn Boswell.

RELATED: 'Heartbreaking:' Tennessee authorities believe to have found remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

WJHL reports on Saturday, community members brought dozens of stuffed animals, balloons and flowers around a tree on Muddy Creek Road, near where authorities say remains were found.

"If she is gone, I'm so glad she's not suffering," Sonnie Moore said. "I'm so glad that if that is her, she's not scared. She's not hurt. She's with God, and that's the best protector she has."

A second small vigil was also set up in Evelyn's honor at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said an autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventstennesseemissing girlvigilcommunitybody found
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham City and County services targeted in malware attack
Wayne Co. firefighter dies of medical emergency in line of duty
Man hit, killed by train in Vass
Sen. Ted Cruz self-quarantined after coronavirus exposure
Canes 'geeking out' over NHL debut of Morgan Geekie
NC State women's basketball wins 1st ACC Championship since 1991
Car pulled from Durham creek; driver not found
Show More
16-year-old Duke fan battling brain tumor receives game ball
Man shot, killed in Durham; police investigating
PM quarantines northern Italy to stop coronavirus spread
Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president
Carey, Robinson help No. 12 Duke beat rival UNC 89-76
More TOP STORIES News