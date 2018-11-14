COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Volunteers create bows to remember car crash victims

Volunteers worked to create little bows made from ribbon.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
"Each one of these ribbons does represent a life that will not be with their family this holiday season. It's a family that is missing a loved one," said Lori Brown with Mother's Against Drunk Driving.

On Wednesday, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Governor's Highway Safety Program created 1,400 bows for the Tree of Life.

The red bows represent those killed in an alcohol-related crash and the white bows represent lives lost in traffic crashes in 2017. When they are finished, the ribbons will go on a tree that will stand at the Capitol on December 7.

"We always say plan before you party. We have no problem with you going out and celebrating--just come up with a plan," Brown said.

The bows are a reminder to anyone celebrating the holidays to always think before you get behind the wheel.

"Take a moment to realize what you do in your own life and probably make some changes. If you're the person that has a few drinks and thinks, 'I'm fine to drive,' reevaluate that," Brown said
