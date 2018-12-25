COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Volunteers donate time to help women feel 'loved and wanted' in Raleigh

Some families spent Christmas morning helping others instead of opening presents from Santa.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
As the sun rose early Christmas morning. a group of women worked as hard as Santa's elves. But instead of toys, they made a hot breakfast.

"We are serving eggs, we are serving hash browns, sausage gravy and biscuits, bacon and sausage," Mary Bolick said.

Bolick organized the meal. It was served to about 100 women in recovery at Healing Transitions. But it wasn't long ago she was on the other side of the kitchen.

"As soon as I finished the program I started working here three months after," Bolick said.

Many of the women serving food on Christmas were like Bolick. Phyllis McCray drank and used drugs for 34 years but she's been sober for four years.

"Somebody did this for us so the only way to give it away is to give back," McCray said.

Other volunteers passed out food too. Fiona Evans brought her two children to help.

"I was almost at a location like this when I went through my divorce. So i wanted my children to understand that not everyone has the same opportunities but just serving people gives you an idea to appreciate what you do have," Evans said.

Each of these women have their own story, their own background but the same Christmas wish for the women they served.

"I hope that they feel loved and wanted," McCray said.

After breakfast, each woman served also received gloves, hats, scarves and hygiene products.
