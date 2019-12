Wake Co. collecting recycled Xmas trees for park trails

Wake County is asking residents to recycle their Christmas trees after the holiday season this year.The county said through the Happy Trails Tree Recycling Program, workers will turn the trees into mulch, which will be used to fortify park trails all around Wake County.Wake County Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Space director Chris Snow said the county recycled nearly 5,350 trees last year, which made more than 110 tons of mulch."Our trails start each new year with a fresh coat of mulch thanks to this program, which is a real win-win for residents and our parks," Snow said in a statement.Residents can drop off their decoration-free Christmas trees seven days a week at designated drop off centers or parks between December 26 and January 26.Hours: 7 days a week, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.Site 1: 10505 Old Stage Road, GarnerSite 2: 6120 Old Smithfield Road, ApexSite 4: 3600 Yates Mill Pond Road, RaleighSite 11: 5051 Wendell Blvd., WendellHours: 7 days a week, 8 a.m. until sunsetBlue Jay Point County Park: 3200 Pleasant Union Church Road, RaleighHarris Lake County Park: 2112 County Park Drive, New HillLake Crabtree County Park: 1400 Aviation Parkway, MorrisvilleGreen Hills County Park: 9300 Deponie Drive, RaleighFor more information about the program and other holiday recyclables, click here