Group of women gather to donate to Fayetteville family with deaf mother, young girl

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The holidays are looking brighter after a 9-year-old girl and her family received a Thanksgiving 'box of love' from a generous group of women in Wake County.
Nine-year-old Jakayiah McMillian's mother and little sister Leana are both deaf. Both her and her older brother Patrick use sign language to interpret and communicate with their mother and sister.
A local organization, All About Fitness, collects gifts for families in need with Thanksgiving Bags of Love. Each family received a frozen turkey along with all the Thanksgiving trimmings just in time for the holiday.
One of those families happened to be Jakayiah's.
"Sometimes we struggle, sometimes we don't, but we make it through the day. It's very helpful how churches help families that need food and supplies for themselves," said McMillian.
Her humility and adult-like contentment went a long way and captured the hearts of a few ABC11 viewers like Morrisville resident Natasha Williams.
"I was so impressed by your attitude of gratitude during your interview. So impressed, that I reached out to my husband's network; we want to make sure Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year for you and your family," said Williams. "It really reminded and allowed me to reflect on my time growing up when we found it difficult on learning where our next meal would come from.
Williams and 18 of her best girlfriends pledged to work closely with Santa and his elves this holiday season to make most of the family's Christmas wishes come true.
One of McMillian's friends runs a nonprofit that donating toys to children in need during the holidays.
"I feel very thankful for them. I hope they get something for Christmas," said McMillian.
"Sometimes if we don't have enough food, we make it possible. If we have a can of chicken noodle soup, we can eat it," said Patrick McMillian.
Through the generosity fo these women, this Christmas will be a special one for Lovey and her three children.
"I can not change the world, but I can make an impact. We all can. That's what I want the message to be," said Williams.
