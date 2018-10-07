Wake County College Fair helps your child prepare for college

Is your child not sure where he/she wants to go to college? Are there questions about financial aid? Well, the Wake County College Fair may help answer those questions.A college fair will be held at NC State University Sunday afternoon to help students prepare for college.More than 100 colleges will attend to discuss college admission with local high school juniors and seniors.There will also be sessions on financial aid and preparing for college.The fair runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the McKimmon Center on NC State's campus located at 1101 Gorman St., Raleigh.Admission and parking are free.