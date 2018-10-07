COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Wake County College Fair helps your child prepare for college

EMBED </>More Videos

Is your child not sure where he/she wants to go to college? Well, the Wake County College Fair may help answer that question.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Is your child not sure where he/she wants to go to college? Are there questions about financial aid? Well, the Wake County College Fair may help answer those questions.

A college fair will be held at NC State University Sunday afternoon to help students prepare for college.

More than 100 colleges will attend to discuss college admission with local high school juniors and seniors.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

There will also be sessions on financial aid and preparing for college.

The fair runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the McKimmon Center on NC State's campus located at 1101 Gorman St., Raleigh.

Admission and parking are free.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscollegestudentsnc state universityRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Families reunite with REX NICU staff at annual reunion
The Junior League of Raleigh Hosts its 34th A Shopping SPREE!
LOOK INSIDE: Triangle Parade of Homes starts this weekend
Leading With Your Heart: Ways you can help your community
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Harnett County teacher accused of giving drugs to student
'The Walking Dead' actor Scott Wilson dies at 76
'Tremendous victory': Trump celebrates Kavanaugh win
Dozens rally outside Raleigh Legislative Building following Kavanaugh confirmation
Pennies from heaven? Man's doorstop is a meteorite worth a fortune
Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after $1.4 million sale
Current Supreme Court justices: See who now sits on the highest court
Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as 114th Supreme Court justice
Show More
Fayetteville police investigate homicide on McDougal Drive
Durham police investigate double shooting following nightclub altercation
Ford won't pursue allegations against Kavanaugh further
Little girl with epic name pulls ancient sword from Swedish lake
1 shot in robbery at Johnston County used-car dealer
More News