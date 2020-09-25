birthday

Wake County father, son both born on the same day at the same hospital

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One Triangle father is celebrating a very special birthday. In fact, the whole family is built around birthdays.

Mother, Jinae Monroe and father, Malik Hunter Sr. met on Monroe's birthday. Thanks to a special delivery at UNC Rex, Hunter's birthday is even more significant.

Friday, Sept. 25 was Jinae Monroe's original due date. However, her son Malik Irvin Hunter Jr. made an early grand entrance. Hunter Jr was born at UNC Rex Hospital on Sept. 22, a very special day for his dad and one less shopping trip for his mom.

"I told him I don't have to get you anything for your birthday this year because I delivered your birthday present," said Monroe.

Malik Hunter Jr. was born on the same day as his father's. Sr. was born at UNC Rex Hospital 23 years ago.

COVID-19 restrictions kept dad away from the appointments leading up to junior's birth but being there for the special day takes the 'birthday' cake.

"It's been really special because they both have the same birthday. They were already were close in that he was excited for him to come and to be a father and now that's he he's here it's been enhanced," said Monroe.
