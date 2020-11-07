Community & Events

Wake County is calling for volunteers to cut wood for needy families this winter

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County's Warmth for Wake program is preparing to help families keep their homes warm this winter by providing free space heaters and firewood.

The program expects the need to be greater this year because of COVID-19. Warmth for Wake needs volunteers and donations to meet the community need.

Volunteers are being asked to help cut and deliver firewood to those in need. Limited firewood donations are also being accepted.

"We know some residents are feeling the financial impacts of COVID-19 and have already stretched their limited funds as far as they can go," Wake County Commissioner Jessica Holmes said. "That's why we're stepping in to provide relief, but we can't do it alone."

If you are interested in making a donation of wood, contact Denise Kissel at denise.kissel@wakegov.com or call 919-202-7083. Donations of chain saws, axes, mauls, splitter and wheelbarrows are also accepted.

If you need assistance from Warmth for Wake call (919) 212-7000 for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighwake countyheatwintervolunteerismwake county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 election results: Biden pulls ahead in PA, GA | LIVE
LATEST: 99,000 absentee ballots still outstanding in NC
Wake Schools reveal compliance plans as middle schoolers return
'You owe us money:' Cartel text scam threatens Raleigh family
What will it take for a winner to be declared in the 2020 election?
LATEST: NC reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Why it's taking so long to count ballots in Nevada
Show More
Wake Co. sheriff says gun permit processing times are back to normal
Fayetteville 102-year-old says fear of past kept her from voting
6-year-old with autism thriving thanks to martial arts
Hillsong Church pastor admits cheating on wife after being fired
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
More TOP STORIES News