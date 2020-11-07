RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County's Warmth for Wake program is preparing to help families keep their homes warm this winter by providing free space heaters and firewood.
The program expects the need to be greater this year because of COVID-19. Warmth for Wake needs volunteers and donations to meet the community need.
Volunteers are being asked to help cut and deliver firewood to those in need. Limited firewood donations are also being accepted.
"We know some residents are feeling the financial impacts of COVID-19 and have already stretched their limited funds as far as they can go," Wake County Commissioner Jessica Holmes said. "That's why we're stepping in to provide relief, but we can't do it alone."
If you are interested in making a donation of wood, contact Denise Kissel at denise.kissel@wakegov.com or call 919-202-7083. Donations of chain saws, axes, mauls, splitter and wheelbarrows are also accepted.
If you need assistance from Warmth for Wake call (919) 212-7000 for more information.
Wake County is calling for volunteers to cut wood for needy families this winter
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News